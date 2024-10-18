The City of Niagara Falls getting nearly $5 million from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for hosting two casinos.



The OLG issuing its second quarter payment, which runs from Canada Day until Sept. 30th, totalling $4,589,559.



Niagara Falls is home to the Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.



Since the first casino opened in December 1996, Niagara Falls has received $224,922,073.



The payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.



“As it has for decades in Ontario, land-based gaming continues to serve as a source of good local jobs and generates vital economic activity in the communities that host gaming sites,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “From helping build neighbourhood parks to supporting community programs, proceeds received through the Municipality Contribution Agreement with OLG help make municipalities all across the province better places to live and work.”

Since 1994, host communities have received more than $2.1 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.