The Niagara Falls Innovation Hub is getting nearly $100,000 from the province to help local entrepreneurs.



Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff making the announcement that the hub will receive up to $97,650 in funding to support the Niagara Innovation Cluster Helping Entrepreneurs Project.



It is a mentorship program at the hub that brings together industry leaders and entrepreneurs to support best practices and innovative ideas to support rural economic development across the region.



"Since 2016, the Niagara Falls Innovation Hub has been an invaluable resource for local entrepreneurs and business leaders," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "This investment by our government through the Rural Economic Development Program will help create jobs and boost growth in rural communities right across Niagara."



"We are profoundly grateful to the province for their generous investment in the Niagara Innovation Cluster Helping Entrepreneurs Project of the Niagara Falls Innovation Hub," said Dan Bordenave, Chief Executive Officer of the Niagara Falls Innovation Hub.



"This initiative will offer crucial support to Niagara's key sectors – agriculture, healthcare/life sciences, manufacturing and tourism. Our mission is to provide businesses in these sectors with specialized programming, coaching and events that will foster growth and innovation. Achieving this goal would not be possible without the enthusiastic support from the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Region's Economic Development Department. Together, we will uplift local businesses and attract new ventures to the region, strengthening Niagara's position as a global leader in innovation and unlocking potential for generations to come."

