The City of Niagara Falls is calling on vendors interested in joining its Farmers' Market.

The market will be held at the MacBain Community Centre, at 7150 Montrose Road, every Saturday from May 17th to October 25th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Products available at the market include local produce, flowers, homemade baked goods, food items, and artisan goods.

Each week, hundreds of residents visit the Farmers' Market, which typically hosts between 30 and 40 vendors each season.

The application deadline is Saturday, March 15th.

The Market Committee will review all submissions, and approved applicants will be contacted via email.

Applicants should reside in Ontario and grow or produce their goods within 200 km of Niagara Falls.

Exceptions may be made at the discretion of the Market Committee.

At least 70% of vendor products should be produced or grown by the vendor.

Up to 30% of the produce may include resale of other local growers’ produce, subject to approval.

Click here to apply.