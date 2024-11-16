Niagara police have arrested a man follawing a fatal hit and run in Niagara Falls.

On November 16th just after midnight, emergency services were called to Drummond Road where two women had been struck by a car.

A 44-year-old woman from the Falls was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Police later found the driver that struck the women, and discovered he also collided with two parked cars.

The driver of the Acura Integra, 31-year-old John Franco Bonaldo of Niagara Falls, was arrested.

He has been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and bodily harm, operation while impaired causing death and bodily harm, and operation while impaired.

Roads were closed in the area temporarily while police investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009129.