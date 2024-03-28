A Niagara Falls man has been arrested for weapons charges.

Last evening around 8:30pm, Niagara officers responded to a disturbance involving a man with a gun in Niagara Falls.

Officers arrested the man in a parking lot in the area of Stanley Avenue near Ferry Street.

He was carrying a replica Sig Sauer P226 pistol.

This replica Sig Sauer was found to be a loaded BB gun.

He was also carrying a hatchet.

31-year-old Jessie Neto De Oliveira of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, 2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and breach of probation.

Neto De Oliveira also had outstanding arrest warrants for failing to appear for fingerprints.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.