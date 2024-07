A Niagara man is facing charges after more than 11.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis has been seized after an investigation.

Police and border officials began the investigation back in February, and in May of this year two search warrants were executed where an estimated $630,000 of drugs were seized.



37-year old Darko Tambur of Niagara Falls, and a 53-year old Kitchener man are facing charges.

Police add the investigation continues.