Niagara police have made an arrest following a serious collision that happened back in November.

On November 9th 2024 police were called to the area of Kalar Road and Montrose Road for a serious motor vehicle collision.

A 52-year-old man was driving northbound on Kalar Road, while a 63-year-old woman, with two passengers in the car, was driving southbound on Kalar.

Both vehicles collided head-on.

Nobody died in the incident, but multiple were injured.

As a result of the investigation, 52-year-old Todd Williston of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and 3 counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009569.