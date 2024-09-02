A Niagara Falls man has been arrested on multiple firearm and drug related charges.
On August 30th, Niagara police responded to a report of threats in St. Catharines.
Investigation revealed that a St. Catharines woman's ex-partner threatened to harm her and her property.
Further investigation found that he may illegally be in possession of firearms.
The next day, police searched a home in Niagara Falls in the area of Glenholme Avenue and High Street.
Upon searching, police found a sawed off shot gun, high powered pellet rifles, 1 BB revolver, as well as high amounts of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine.
The 48-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested and is facing a slew of charges.
Anyone with additonal information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009671.