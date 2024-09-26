A Niagara Falls man is facing drug and gun charges after police searched a home and storage locker.

Niagara Regional Police say they started an investigation earlier this month and yesterday searched a home on Harovics Lane along with a storage locker.



Officers say they seized two firearms, one loaded, along with 32.2 grams of fentanyl, 48.2 grams of cocaine, 112.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine.



The drugs have an approximate street value of $10,000.



32-year-old Jarrod Brian Graham from Niagara Falls is now facing a number of charges including two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, Possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine, Possession of proceeds of crime, three counts of Possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of Possession of a firearm without a licence, Unsafe storage of a firearm, Possession of a firearm with ammunition, Failing to comply with release order.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200.

