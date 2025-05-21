Niagara Police say they have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl he was babysitting in Niagara Falls.

Police were called earlier this month to investigate claims that a girl, under the age of 16, was repeatedly sexually assaulting while in the custody of the man between the years of 2014 and last year.

Today, 31-year-old Nygel Kovacs of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference and Invitation to Sexual Touching.

Kovacs will be held in custody for a video bail hearing to the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines on May 22, 2025.

Child Abuse Unit detectives continue to investigate this matter, and believe there may be more victims as Kovacs has allegedly babysat for other families.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008430.