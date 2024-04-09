A newcomer to Canada says he wants to start a business and buy a home after winning $100,000 in the lottery.



Ali Salih Omer of Niagara Falls won the money with Instant Gold Pursuit.

Omer, who works in the food industry, says this is his first big win.



"I handed my ticket to the store clerk and the terminal shut down and said I was a Big Winner!" he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I was frozen. I didn't believe it!"



"I have big dreams for my life in Canada," he continued. "I want to buy a house and start my own business and this win gets me closer to my dreams."

The winning ticket was purchased at Rollz Up Ice Cream & Convenience on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls.

"I feel so happy and thankful. I never thought this would happen to me," Ali concluded. "Life is good!"

