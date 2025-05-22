The City of Niagara Falls is annoucing a fundraising initiative that combines local history and community support.

Limited edition acrylic cards containing small fragments of brick from the historic Niagara Falls Memorial Arena are now available for purchase.

Each card features a fragment from the Memorial Arena, which opened its doors in 1950 and was decommissioned in 2010 after the Gale Centre was constructed.

The back of each card is autographed by former Niagara Falls Flyers player Steve Ludzik.

The commemorative cards are $100 each with 100% of proceeds going to the Niagara Falls Activity Subsidy Fund.

Purchases can be made online or in person at the Gale Centre.

For more information, visit niagarafalls.ca