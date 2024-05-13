Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says he will keep fighting for caregivers.



The politician, who is also the Official Opposition critic for Long-Term care, says he will continue to advocate for a financial benefit for caregivers, after the Ford Conservatives voted down a motion on the issue.



“Since introducing my caregiver benefit motion, my phone has been ringing nonstop from people around the province, including some of the 3.3 million Ontarians who self-report as caregivers, voicing support for this motion,” said Gates. “From Niagara Falls to Grimsby to Scarborough to Sudbury, people have been sharing their stories with me and telling me about the challenges they face providing unpaid care for loved ones as the cost of living rises.”

Gates introduced a motion to create a caregiver benefit last week.

A number of organizations supported Gates, including the Canadian Cancer Society, Alzheimer Society, and MS Canada.



“Caregiving is intensive and demanding work that too often goes unpaid and unrecognized,” said Gates. “Today is a setback, but the work is just beginning. We need a benefit to care for our caregivers, and I won’t stop fighting until that becomes a reality.”

