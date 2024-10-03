Niagara Falls MPP Wayne Gates is calling on the provincial government to replenish free rapid tests at Public Health units across Ontario and Niagara.

He sent a letter to the Minister of Health to voice his concerns.

Gates believes it's a bad time of the season for the province to run out of medical kits and tests, as flu and COVID cases rise in the fall.

He says his office has been contacted by many seniors in the region about the lack of tests.

He hopes for a response quickly for the sake of the region's most vulnerable residents.