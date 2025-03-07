Officials in Niagara Falls are getting tired of graffiti across the city.

Earlier this week Niagara Regional Police said they are looking for the public to be on the lookout for those defacing property around the city.

Niagara Falls CAO Jason Burgess says it is an ongoing issue for many and it is costing taxpayers money.

He says when the vandalism is discovered crews are sent out to remove it.

Click HERE to listen to Burgess discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.

Burgess adds that two highway signs over the 420 have been frequent targets.

Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for incidents and if they spot something to report it.