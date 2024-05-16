The Niagara Falls Public Library Board has made the decision to permanently close the library’s Chippawa building.

Board members met on Wednesday and determined it would not be feasible to reopen the library’s Chippawa building after approving a temporary closure last month.

“We are sincerely grateful to everyone in Chippawa for their support and patronage over the years,” says John Anstruther, Vice-Chair and Property Chair of the NFPL Board. “This was not an easy decision to make. But as we transition into a new future of library service in Chippawa, we want to be clear to everyone in the community that we are not going anywhere. The Niagara Falls Public Library is Chippawa’s library.”

The decision to close the Chippawa building was based on multiple factors, including the building’s lack of full accessibility, as it was not originally built for a library.

In-person programming will continue at the Chippawa Willoughby Memorial Arena at 9000 Sodom Rd., and the library’s new Bookmobile will regularly visit the Chippawa Willoughby Memorial Arena.

The Board also encourages customers to explore the library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, video streaming platforms and news media publications, all of which are available to library customers at nflibrary.ca/digital-resources.