The Niagara Falls Public Library's Victoria Avenue location is getting ready to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Some festivities will take place on Saturday November 23rd, exactly 50 years after doors were opened.

The day kicks off at noon with an open house featuring history presentations, button making, remixing art, and a puppet show from Carousel Players.

Later in the day, a silent auction will also be held.

And for the main event, library goers can take place in an interactive murder mystery fundraiser.

The library will transform into a “crime scene” after-hours, as guests collect clues to solve the murder.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 6:45 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided as well as a cash bar.

Tickets for the murder mystery event are $50 and are available now until November 14th.

They can be purchased online through CanadaHelps or in person at any NFPL location.