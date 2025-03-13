Residents of Chippawa will soon have a brand new library to visit.

The Niagara Falls Public Library is opening up a new temporary building in the community.

It will be located at 3848 Main Street, steps away from the previous building in downtown Chippawa.

The library is hoping to open up in late spring of this year.

This building will act as a temporary location while the Niagara Falls Public Library Board actively looks for a new permanent location in Chippawa.

The public can provide input by filling out a survey, asking questions, leaving comments, or attending one of two public Open House sessions scheduled for March 25th and March 29th.

Details can be found on the City’s website: letstalk.niagarafalls.ca/chippawa-arena-library-redevelopment.