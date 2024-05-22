We are starting to discover the financial impact of April's total solar eclipse in Niagara.



The once-in-a-lifetime event in Niagara Falls, was the focus of 45,000 unique media stories, generating over 33 billion impressions, with an estimated $5.7 billion in advertising value for the city.



'Niagara Parks' received over 700 unique media stories with an estimated value of $150 million.



The coverage was monitored and analyzed by Niagara Parks’ contracted media monitoring agency 'Agility PR', and covered the time period between January 30th and April 10th, 2024.



The actual eclipse took place on Monday, April 8th.



More than 200,000 people came to Niagara Falls to watch the rare celestial event, however at one point one million people were expected.



Niagara Falls was dubbed as one of the best places in the world to view the eclipse because it was in the path of totality.



The Niagara Region declared a state of emergency on March 29th “out of an abundance of caution” to prepare for the influx of tourists.



The day ended up being cloudy in Niagara, ON. with better views reported in west Niagara, and the Hamilton area.

The global exposure for the destination comes just ahead of the peak tourism season, which kicked off on Victoria Day weekend and is expected to see the continued recovery of international visitation to Niagara Falls in 2024.

