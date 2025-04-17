As we head into the holiday weekend, Niagara Falls wants to remind everyone of the importance of properly disposing of fats, oils, and grease.

Improper disposal can lead to serious problems such as clogged pipes, sewage backups, and property and environmental damage.

These oils can include butter, olive oil, gravy, and meat fat.

Do not pour these substances down the drain or toilet, as it can cause significant plumbing issues which may result in costly repairs to your home.

Instead, let the oils cool and harden, then scrape them into your green bin.

As well, always use a paper towel to wipe greasy residue and place it in the green bin too.