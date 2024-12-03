The City of Niagara Falls says it is ready for the blast of winter weather expected overnight.



Crews are preparing to treat roadways to prevent ice on arterial and collector roads, hills, and mist-affected areas near the Falls.



Plowing of arterial and collector roads will begin when snow starts to accumulate.



When snow depth reaches 8 centimetres, plowing operations commence on all municipal roadways, including residential streets and cul-de-sacs.



A snow squall watch has been issued for south Niagara with heavy snow expected to start overnight.



Residents are encouraged to use the City’s online Level of Service Locator tool to look up any valid street address and determine the classification levels of the street that their residence or business is located on.

610 CKTB's Storm Desk is open! If you have a weather-related cancellation, send it to us by text 905-688-2582, or email newsroom@610cktb.com.