The city of Niagara Falls is looking for feedback on a new arena and library plan for Chippawa.

They are considering three options to replace the two aging facilities in the area.

The first option includes renovating the existing arena for an indoor turf facility and building an addition that would house and NHL-sized rink along with a new library space, gymnasium, and an event space.

The other two options include renovating the existing arena and building an addition for a library but there would be no indoor turf facility.

Option two also includes event space.

Click HERE to listen to Senior Manager of Arenas & Athletic Fields, Rob McDonald discuss the project on Niagara in the Morning.

The city is holding two open houses on March 25 at the Gale Centre and March 29 at Chippawa-Willoughby Memorial Arena.

They also have an online survey running here https://letstalk.niagarafalls.ca/chippawa-arena-library-redevelopment until April 4.