Niagara Falls will be holding an induction ceremony for the Sports Wall of Fame.

The Sports Wall of Fame honours the names and deeds of Athletes and Teams who have brought fame to themselves and our community.

The ceremony will take place today at the Gale Centre on Thorold Stone Road in the Falls.

It all starts at 2pm.

This years inductees include Shelley Gautier (cycling), Poppy Gilliam (soccer), Tim Topping (baseball), the Niagara Falls Kiwanis Club U13 Boys Soccer Team 1981, and Niagara Falls Thunder 2001-2002 Midget AAA.