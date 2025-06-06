The Niagara Falls community is stepping up to help wildfire evacuees.

The city is will house thousands of Manitoba residents who are displaced due to the wildfires that continue to spread.

Many of the residents are being placed in hotels in the tourist district, with up to 3,000 expected in the coming days.

City officials say if local residents want to help they can make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross.

If you are looking to donate supplies, you are asked to call the Red Cross and see what kind of items are needed most.

You can reach the Red Cross at 1-800-418-1111, or email WeCare@redcross.ca

