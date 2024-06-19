Niagara Falls will be lit in red, green and black today to mark Juneteenth.



Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the United States, celebrates the day enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom-- two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.



It is a significant day in American history, symbolizing the end of slavery.



Both the American and Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated in red, green and black tonight, at the top of every hour to celebrate.

