A Niagara Falls woman is facing charges after a 2-year-old died from a drug overdose.

Last November Niagara Regional Police were called to a family home in Niagara Falls where they found the child without vital signs.

A postmortem determined that the child died due to Fentanyl and Bromazolam toxicity.

Yesterday police arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman with failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence causing death.

She is also facing Possession Fentanyl and Cocaine charges.

Police say they will not be releasing the name or the relationship between the victim and the accused to protect the identity of the child and the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009476.