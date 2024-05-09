A Niagara Falls woman is facing human trafficking charges.

Niagara Regional Police say the Human Trafficking Unit began an investigation back in March looking at the trafficking of a person over the age of 18 years.



A suspect known as "Candy" has now been arrested.



56 year old Hung Mei Wong has been arrested and charged with Trafficking in persons by recruiting, Procuring, Material benefit from sexual services, Financial/material benefit from trafficking person over 18 years, and Advertising another person's sexual services.



The investigation continues as detectives suspect there may be more victims.



Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009717.

