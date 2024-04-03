A Niagara Falls woman has won $50,000.

Dorota Langlois takes home the money after winning with INSTANT $50K.



The hospitality worker says she picked up the random ticket in store, "I was playing my ticket and didn't really understand it at first, I said to my husband, 'I matched a number, but I can't see!' He said 'wow' and I knew it was real, I put my glasses on and I was shocked. It was crazy - I was surprised and in disbelief!"



Dorota says the winnings will go towards home renovations.



The winning ticket was purchased at Montrose Variety on Montrose Road in Niagara Falls.

