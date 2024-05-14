A Niagara Falls youth shelter is transitioning to families.

Since 2003, Nightlight, run by the Boys and Girls Club Niagara, has offered youth a home.



The facility at 5519 Ontario Avenue in Niagara Falls has not hit full capacity in recent years and the number of homeless youth in the region has remained stable.



Click HERE to listen to Niagara Region Homelessness Service Manager, Jeffrey Sinclair explain the changes on Niagara in the Morning.



The hope is to have the new family-based emergency shelter at the site open by the end of June.

