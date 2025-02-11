A Niagara family is trying to get a man home from the Caribbean

Mike Dodge took a trip to the Dominican Republic but suffered a serious medical emergency back on February 3rd.

He has been in a Dominican facility ever since and family members are trying to get him home.

His daughter-in-law Katherine says they do have some positive news as they have found a bed here for him to be transferred to and they are now hopeful that he will be able to fly home this week.

Click HERE to listen to Katherine discuss the situation on Niagara in the Morning.

Mike had insurance but family are preparing for a number of added costs.

They have started a GoFundMe page to help cover those unexpected costs.