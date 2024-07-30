For the 12th year in a row, Niagara Region has won an award for its budget presentation.



The Region has been recognized for meeting the highest principles of government budgeting by receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.



A panel of independent reviewers examined the Region’s annual budget document for 2024.



"Once again, the Region’s Finance team has demonstrated that they surpass industry best practices by receiving this award for exemplary budget reporting. This is a great achievement and an example of the dedication, hard work and collaborative spirit that staff and elected officials have here at Niagara Region. We hold ourselves to the highest standard and continue to work towards supporting all of Niagara through a fair and transparent budget process." Dan Carnegie, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer