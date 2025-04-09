Travellers taking the GO Train in Niagara are expected to save time as construction wraps up on a Hamilton station.

Construction is now complete at the West Harbour GO Station, including a recent upgrade, that officials say will save more than 250,000 commuters from Niagara over 15 minutes per roundtrip.

West Harbour GO Station previously had a dead-end rail track that required trains to back into and out of the station.

With the station now connected to the main Lakeshore West Line, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls customers can expect faster service in and out of West Harbour GO Station.

In addition, all trains travelling to and from Niagara Falls, including weekend and off-peak trips, will now stop at West Harbour GO Station.

The Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, says that will increase trips for travellers between Hamilton and Niagara by four times.

The Lakeshore West Line schedule will be adjusted in the coming weeks, once testing of the new track is complete.

"These completed upgrades at West Harbour GO Station will save Niagara commuters more than an hour per week and opens the way for additional service as the province moves ahead with the Grimsby GO Station," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"We are excited to announce that Niagara GO service is expanding, and soon, all Niagara trains will stop at West Harbour GO Station," said Michael Lindsay Interim President and CEO of Metrolinx.