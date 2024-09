The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival returns to downtown St. Catharines with Event in the Tent tonight.

This year they're partnering with Brock University to raise funds for community care in St. Catharines and Thorold.

The night will be filled with wine, beer, food trucks, and live music from 7pm until midnight.

It's all taking place in the Marilyn I. Walker Parking lot.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door, and include a festival glass and access to all vendors and entertainment.