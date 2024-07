The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival wants residents to join them for brunch by the lake.

They're hosting a Sunday brunch event at Charles Daley Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 7th.

Eight different dishes will be featured for guests to try, paired with VQA wine right from our region.

At the end of the event, diners can vote on their favourite dish and wine pairing. 

Tickets are still available, and can be purchased at niagarawinefestival.com