With the union and LCBO back to the bargaining table there are concerns coming up about the provincial government plan for alcohol sales in grocery stores moving forward.

Grocery store owners are upset with a rule stating that they will be obligated to accept returns of empty beer cans and wine bottles.



Rocky Commisso, Owner of Commisso's Fresh Foods, says independent grocer's just can't handle that responsibility and it brings up concerns around food safety.



Click HERE to listen to Rocky discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.



Commisso's already sells alcohol on site but Rocky says if they are forced to accept returns then they would likely give up their licence.



Convenience stores on the other hand will not have to accept returns when they obtain a licence.

