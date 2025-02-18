The Coldest Night of the Year is back this weekend.

The annual fundraiser supporting local organizations across the country.

On Saturday walkers will gather in St. Catharines to support Start Me Up Niagara.

Fundraising Coordinator Emily Fieguth says the goal this year is to raise 175-thousand dollars.

Click HERE to listen to Emily discuss their event on Niagara in the Morning.

There are a number of other walks planned across the region.

The event in Niagara Falls will support Project Share, Open Arms Mission will benefit from the Welland walk, in Fort Erie money will be raised for the Brain Injury Association of Fort Erie, and the West Niagara event will support YWCA Niagara.

For more information on any of the walks visit cnoy.org