Niagara Health has partenred with Wellspring Niagara to enhance cancer care in the region.

Niagara patients undergoing treatment for cancer, their families, and caregivers, now have expanded access to vital support through this new partnership.

Every Thursday from 9am to noon, Wellspring Niagara volunteers will be available in waiting areas at the Walker Family Cancer Centre to share conversation with those impacted by cancer.

They'll also help connect them to helpful resources outside the hospital.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Niagara Health to offer real-time support during what can be overwhelming moments for people living with cancer and their loved ones,” says Ann Mantini-Celima, Wellspring Niagara Executive Director.

“This partnership ensures that when patients leave the hospital, they already have the foundation of a strong community support network in place, eliminating the burden of navigating resources alone.”