Niagara Health is hoping a new position will help connect the hospital and family doctors in the region.

Dr. Jennifer Robert has been named the first Chief of Primary Care.



The role is designed to health Niagara Health navigate the current doctor shortage.



Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health says, "Hospitals are only one piece of a very complex healthcare puzzle and that's why we need to build on our partnerships with primary care providers in Niagara. In order to deliver patient-centred, high-quality care, all pieces need to work together seamlessly. This new role will be central to ensuring seamless collaboration with community primary care."



The region is currently short 81 family doctors, resulting in more than 140,000 unattached patients.



Part of the new role for Dr. Robert will be to help support recruitment of family doctors to Niagara.

