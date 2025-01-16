Niagara Health is celebrating their seventh consecutive year as "Top Employer" in the Hamilton-Niagara Region.

The achievement shows Niagara Health’s commitment to fostering a workplace where more than 7,500 staff, physicians, volunteers and patient partners are supported.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Team NH whose commitment to our patients and each other makes this achievement possible. Together, we continue to create an environment where everyone can make a meaningful impact,” says Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health.

“By supporting growth, collaboration, and well-being, our staff, physicians and leaders ensure we continue to be an employer of choice.”

Guerriero says this recognition celebrates Niagara Health’s ongoing dedication to growth and innovation.

From the launch of the new Hospital Information System (HIS) to the construction underway for the South Niagara Hospital, Niagara Health is transforming how care is delivered in Niagara.