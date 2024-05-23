Members of the healthcare community in Niagara will be taking part in a protest against the privatization of health care next week.

On Thursday, May 30th, a bus will be leaving from the region for Queen's Park.

There will be an organized protest put on by the Ontario Health Coalition against the provincial government's proposed privatization of health care at noon.

Sue Hotte, who's the chair of the Niagara Health Coalition, says that the privatization of health care will only put more pressure on an already-stressed public system.

The bus will be departing the Fort Erie Leisureplex at 8:30am on May 30th, then at 9:00am from the St. Catharines YMCA next Thursday.

Bus tickets will be ten dollars each to cover the cost of transporation. Seats must be reserved ahead of time and residents can do so by contacting the Niagara Health Coalition.