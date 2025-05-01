Niagara Health is launching a new initiative to help pair children and youth without a family doctor to primary care across the region.

The pediatric pathway provides youth up to 18 years old information about physicians and community health centres currently accepting patients.

The initiative focuses on three priority groups: Newborns, hospitalized pediatric patients, and children with complex care needs.

The pathway includes four physicians in St. Catharines, three in Welland, and one in Fort Erie.

It also includes partners at Bridges Community Health Centre and Niagara Falls Community Health Centre.

While this is an important first step, Niagara Health hopes to explore similar pathways for adult patients in the future.

Visit the Niagara Region website for a full list of family physicians in Niagara currently accepting new patients.