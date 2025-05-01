Niagara Health is hosting an event to raise awareness about hepatitis.

The free community event will take place on Friday May 9th from 11am to 3pm at the Welland Hospital in recognition of Canadian Viral Hepatitis Elimination Day.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Niagara Health’s Hepatitis C Care Clinic, access free private hepatitis C testing, and connect with local addiction and mental health services.

Hepatitis C is spread through infected blood and, if left untreated, can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer.

But with early testing and effective treatment, it is curable.

For more information, visit the Hepatitis C Care clinic website.