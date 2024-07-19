Niagara Health says they are among those impacted by the a major IT issue today.
They say some systems are impacted by the Crowdstrike outage.
Clinical activity is continuing, but some patients may experience delays.
Advisory: The worldwide CrowdStrike outage is impacting some systems at Niagara Health.— NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) July 19, 2024
Please contact your care teams with questions. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/pS548ScWVs