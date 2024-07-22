Niagara Health will be marking World Hepatitis Day this Friday.

They will be holding an event at Montebello Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Thousands of Canadians are infected with Hepatitis C but Niagara Health say many are not aware and remain undiagnosed.



Registered nurses and outreach workers from the Hepatitis C Care Clinic will be on hand offering testing.



The day will also include various community partners, discussions on liver health, addiction and mental health services.



Hepatitis C is spread when blood carrying the virus gets into the bloodstream of another person.



For more information, visit the Hepatitis C Care clinic website, contact the clinic by phone at 905-378-4647 ext. 32554 or email HCCC@niagarahealth.on.ca

