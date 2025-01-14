Niagara Health is watching cases of Flu, RSV, and Norovirus.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Karim Ali says cases are currently high right but that is expected as kids get back to school after the winter break.

He says they are watching closely as Hamilton has seen RSV cases double and the University of Guelph has been dealing with a major outbreak of Norovirus.

More than 200 of the cases have been reported at the University.

Dr. Ali says Norovirus is no joke.

"It is not subtle. It causes significant nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and cramps. It causes a lot of grief for people, and can completely knock them out for a couple of days."

He says one of the biggest things you can do to avoid illness is wash your hands aggressively as the virus is resistant to many common disinfectants, including alcohol-based sanitizer.