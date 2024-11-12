Patients are facing longer than usual lines at Niagara's emergency rooms today.



Niagara Health says they are experiencing a system slowdown with its newly implemented digital Health Information System.



The issue is primarily impacting patient registration at emergency departments.



Officials say work is underway to address the issue, and they are offering free parking at all of their hospital sites today.



Scheduled appointments and other procedures are going ahead as usual.



The new system, which was activated over the weekend, is replacing paper files and outdated electronic systems.



Over 400 people signed an online petition, back in the summer, that called for doctors to be paid for training on the new system.



The group said it was not being compensated for the training and instead are being offered Continuing Medical Education credits.

