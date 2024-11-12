Patients are facing longer than usual lines at Niagara's emergency rooms today.
Niagara Health says they are experiencing a system slowdown with its newly implemented digital Health Information System.
The issue is primarily impacting patient registration at emergency departments.
Officials say work is underway to address the issue, and they are offering free parking at all of their hospital sites today.
Scheduled appointments and other procedures are going ahead as usual.
The new system, which was activated over the weekend, is replacing paper files and outdated electronic systems.
Over 400 people signed an online petition, back in the summer, that called for doctors to be paid for training on the new system.
The group said it was not being compensated for the training and instead are being offered Continuing Medical Education credits.
"Niagara Health implemented a new Health Information System (HIS) designed to improve patient care by streamlining records, enhancing data accuracy and increasing coordination across departments this weekend. We are experiencing a system slowdown that is currently impacting wait times, particularly in patient registration and Emergency Departments. Work is underway to address the issue. Our teams are working hard to ensure care continues and we are doing everything possible to minimize disruptions. We are proceeding with scheduled appointments and other procedures. As always, we are grateful to our physicians and frontline staff who are committed to delivering patient care. We recognize this is frustrating and apologize for the inconvenience. Parking will be free today at all our sites given the longer-than-normal waits. As always, we encourage people to know their healthcare options - family doctors, walk-in clinics, virtual urgent care and pharmacies - and when to use them."