Niagara Health will offer free hospital parking for the rest of the week as delays with a new system continue.

The Hospital Information System was launched on Saturday, and a system slowdown resulted in patient delays for registration yesterday.

Officials say the wait times are already improving compared to yesterday, but longer-than-usual delays continue at Niagara Health's Emergency Departments.

"We want to reassure everyone that patients with scheduled appointments will still be seen, although there may be some delays. For non-urgent needs, we encourage community members to know your healthcare options like family doctors, walk-in clinics, virtual urgent care and pharmacies, which can help ease ED wait times and allow us to focus on the most critical cases. Please remember, high priority patients will always be seen first."

Training on the system was the focus of an online petition over the summer with doctors upset they weren't being paid to learn the new digital platform.