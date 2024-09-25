Niagara Health has been recognized for their work around organ and tissue donation.

The Ontario Health Trillium Gift of Life Network celebrating that Niagara Health surpassed its targets for 2023/24.



The hospital was awarded the Hospital Achievement Award for Provincial Conversion Rate.



Niagara Health supported 13 organ donations, which led to 36 organs being donated.



Those organs saved 32 lives.



There were also 8 tissue donors that enhanced the lives or many.



The hospital reached a conversion rate of 68 per cent.



The conversion rate is the percentage of potential organ donors who went on to become actual donors.



The Gift of Life Network says 90 per cent of Ontarians support organ donation but only 35 per cent register to do so.



You can find out more at BeaDonor.ca.

