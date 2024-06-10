Niagara Health has released a new educational video that shows soon-to-be parents what it is like to deliver a baby at the Marotta Family Hospital in St. Catharines.



Officials say the video, 'Having your Baby at Niagara Health', will provide parents and their families with a glimpse of what to expect when giving birth at the hospital.



“Having a safe and satisfying childbirth experience is at the forefront of our mission,” says Natalie Doucet, Director, Women, Babies and Children’s Health. “The birth of a child is a significant milestone. Our healthcare team works together to ensure the best possible care for you and your baby.”

Parents will see the triage area, private labour rooms, operating rooms, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as well as where patients and their baby will stay after birth.

3000 babies are born at the St. Catharines hospital each year.

Click here to watch the video.