Niagara Health are responding after an emotional plea from the Mayors of Port Colborne and Fort Erie.

On Monday they announced that the Urgent Care Centres in Fort Erie and Port Colborne will be closing for one day a week during the summer.

Starting in July, the Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre will be closed on Fridays, and in Port Colborne the centre will close on Saturdays.

Both will also be closed Canada Day and the Labour Day weekend.

The Fort Erie location will be closed on the Civic Holiday weekend in August as well.

Yesterday the Mayors in Fort Erie and Port Colborne called for the province to step in and oversee the facilities.

They say there was not enough communication ahead of the plans being announced.

Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Niagara Health Fiona Peacefull says the planned changes are necessary.

She says they are short 111 shifts in emergency departments all across the region.

On top of that, Niagara Health states they are also short 34 shifts at Urgent Care Centres.

Peacefull also added that the closures are a necessary decision, as there is a nationwide shortage in emergency medicine.